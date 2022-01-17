Liquity (LQTY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.11 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $5.89 or 0.00014101 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $88.15 million and $9.11 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00060708 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00069643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.88 or 0.07569970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,769.06 or 1.00064182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00068778 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,976,511 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

