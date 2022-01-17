Liquity USD Market Cap Tops $719.56 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $719.56 million and approximately $28.66 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

