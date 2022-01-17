Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0094 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $7.01 million and $1,610.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,077.07 or 0.99607103 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000124 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 748,995,356 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.