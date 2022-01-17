Livenodes Market Capitalization Hits $9,050.58 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00033784 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000710 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000052 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online . The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes

