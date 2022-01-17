LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stake Lessened by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 105,565 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up approximately 8.4% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.26% of LKQ worth $38,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in LKQ by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in LKQ by 55.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in LKQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,820. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments.

