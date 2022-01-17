Lobstex Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $130,587.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $130,587.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 148.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 87.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,038,315 coins and its circulating supply is 22,962,888 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

