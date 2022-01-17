LocalCoinSwap Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $784,637.50 and $54.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.62 or 0.00382180 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007981 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001201 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.50 or 0.00947067 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,700,746 coins and its circulating supply is 50,487,970 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

