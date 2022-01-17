Logitech International (LOGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect Logitech International to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of LOGI opened at $84.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $76.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average is $94.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Logitech International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Logitech International worth $35,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.