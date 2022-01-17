Loki (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,289.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.37 or 0.07607985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.77 or 0.00354159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.89 or 0.00924329 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00074506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.64 or 0.00502810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00267165 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars.

