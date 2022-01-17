Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 48,217 Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,217 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.22% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 337.8% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,016,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,417 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 361.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 444,800 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter worth $10,226,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 173.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 154,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 104.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $17.98 on Monday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

