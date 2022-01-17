Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 135,000 Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.44% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $204,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BROS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $45.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

