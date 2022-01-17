Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 52,011 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Murphy USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 8.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 4.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $192.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.17 and a 200 day moving average of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.96. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.47 and a 12-month high of $202.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

