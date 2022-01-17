Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 112,053 Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,053 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.48% of NeuroPace worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

NASDAQ NPCE opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeuroPace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.