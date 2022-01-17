Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 52,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,023,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO opened at $628.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $734.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $743.40. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $545.00 and a twelve month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.