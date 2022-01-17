Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669,814 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,799 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI opened at $65.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners cut Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

