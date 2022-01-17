Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,788 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Global Payments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,125,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,358,000 after purchasing an additional 279,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.69.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $150.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

