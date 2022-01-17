Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $249,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total value of $2,418,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,402 shares of company stock worth $40,620,200 over the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $104.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.99. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.74 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

