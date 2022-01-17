Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,807 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.51% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $281,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 38,862 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $783,457.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 563,556 shares of company stock worth $10,550,606.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

