Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $104.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $104.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day moving average is $88.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $1,076,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.22.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

