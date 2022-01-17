Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326,939 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.10% of Outfront Media worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth $278,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NYSE:OUT opened at $25.47 on Monday. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

