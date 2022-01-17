Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421,884 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.69% of SI-BONE worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 109,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $22.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. The business had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $43,584.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $104,108.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,713 shares of company stock valued at $358,828 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

