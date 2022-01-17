Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,665 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Pinterest by 23.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 1.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Pinterest by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 33.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $5,005,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 442,027 shares of company stock valued at $21,129,208. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of PINS opened at $32.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.