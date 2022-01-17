Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $6.43 Million Stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.85% of Immersion worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Immersion by 135.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Immersion by 37.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Immersion by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Immersion by 640.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Immersion by 23.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 53.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Martin sold 640,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $4,704,073.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 519,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $3,654,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,164,041 shares of company stock worth $8,385,989 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMMR. Colliers Securities cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

