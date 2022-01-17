Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $2.45 Million in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

OLPX stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.33. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 24,000 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

