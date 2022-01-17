Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $3.18 Million in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 142,871 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 81.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076,715 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at $110,791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after buying an additional 4,418,563 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 52.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,563,000 after buying an additional 4,381,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at $68,474,000. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on INFY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

NYSE INFY opened at $26.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

