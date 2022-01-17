Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $5.12 Million in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,904 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Xilinx by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,393 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Xilinx by 38.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,605 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 2.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Xilinx by 14.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,199 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on XLNX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.36.

XLNX stock opened at $198.45 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.02 and its 200-day moving average is $174.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.