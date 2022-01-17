Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,224,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,938,646 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.32% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth $277,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $2.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $359.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 2.26.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

