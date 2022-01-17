Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chegg worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Chegg by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHGG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

