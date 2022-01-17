Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $65,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $141.09 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $98.07 and a 1-year high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAC. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

