Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $5.86 Million Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in ResMed by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in ResMed by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ResMed by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,691 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,553. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $252.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.99. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.