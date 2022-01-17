Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $7.77 Million Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $91.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.27. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

