Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,294,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after buying an additional 117,466 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $427.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.34.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,236. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

