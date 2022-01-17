Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $95,717,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $19,980,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $12,488,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $8,148,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $7,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Shares of TOST stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43. Toast, Inc has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.22.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.