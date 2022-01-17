Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 236,854 Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 236,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Compass Diversified as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 709.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CODI. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of CODI opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $33.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.82.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

