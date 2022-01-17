Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.29% of Cactus worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 126,535.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after buying an additional 852,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after buying an additional 574,963 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,997,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,345,000 after purchasing an additional 501,527 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 496,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $45.97 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $115.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHD. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

