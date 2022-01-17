Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 135,301 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135,301 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 70.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,435,000 after acquiring an additional 31,621 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14,523.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.63.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $436.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $334.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

