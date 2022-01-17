Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.06.

NYSE:APP opened at $79.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.90. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $2,841,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $8,051,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,205,026 shares of company stock valued at $752,660,657 over the last quarter.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

