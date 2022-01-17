Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,782 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 195,267 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $231.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a PE ratio of 127.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $547,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,409 shares of company stock worth $98,073,431 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

