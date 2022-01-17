Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 88,911 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.17% of Miller Industries worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Miller Industries by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Miller Industries by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Miller Industries by 104,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Miller Industries by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MLR opened at $34.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $391.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

