Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Alamo Group worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 750,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alamo Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the third quarter worth $2,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $158.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.36 and a 200 day moving average of $148.58. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.54 and a 52-week high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $86,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $79,157.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,540 over the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

