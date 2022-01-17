Lossless Price Up 22% Over Last Week (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $34.30 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00061000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00071213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.34 or 0.07604427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,224.96 or 0.99988301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00069129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.