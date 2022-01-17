Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,800 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the December 15th total of 275,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:LTSRF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. 301,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,980. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. Lotus Resources has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

Lotus Resources Company Profile

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

