LuaSwap (LUA) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $6.34 million and $169,014.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00057326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 223,099,382 coins and its circulating supply is 135,501,148 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

