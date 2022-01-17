Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,300 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 407,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTMNF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

FTMNF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.58. 5,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

