Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Update

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,010,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 5,830,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Luokung Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Luokung Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Luokung Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 75,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Luokung Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Luokung Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKCO opened at $0.59 on Monday. Luokung Technology has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

