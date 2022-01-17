Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the December 15th total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.21. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $45.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter valued at $690,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48,225 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

