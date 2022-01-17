Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Down 39.5% in December

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the December 15th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after acquiring an additional 91,311 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Luxfer by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,901,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Luxfer by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Luxfer by 20.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 204,599 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Luxfer by 8.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 54,193 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LXFR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.47. 58,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,920. The company has a market cap of $511.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
