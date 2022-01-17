Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $538.76 Million

Brokerages expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to post $538.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550.10 million and the lowest is $524.87 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $23.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,228.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.04) EPS.

MSGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $74.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.47. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,118,000 after buying an additional 626,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after buying an additional 516,796 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $27,157,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 366,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,302,000 after buying an additional 280,477 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

