Maecenas (ART) Trading Up 14% Over Last Week

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $210,000.82 and approximately $10,893.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

