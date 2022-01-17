MahaDAO Trading Up 12.1% This Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.77 or 0.00013504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $17.75 million and $639,566.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.86 or 0.07650173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,601.33 or 0.99700545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00068875 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007841 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.